WATCH: Kolkata School Kids Performing Rendition of Indian Ocean's 'Bandeh' Leaves Rahul Ram Speechless

If you are a 90s kid you are most certainly aware of the popular rock band Indian Ocean. The band is known for its various songs, but the track 'Bandeh' has been stuck with people irrespective of the time and years.

The track that breathes of hope has been a go-to song for many growing up. Now, a heartwarming video of school children in Kolkata singing Bandeh is going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by Sudip Nag, who can be seen playing the guitar in the video. From the looks of it, one can also presume that he is also the music teacher in that school.

In the two minutes long video clip, a bunch of girl students can be singing the song as Sudip plays the electric guitar and a boy plays the drums as accompanying instruments.

This beautiful musical rendition of the track has most certainly won the Internet and touched Indian Ocean’s heart.

The rock band has also shared the clip on their official Facebook page, captioning it as "This is incredible! Thank you Sudip Nag and the students of Techno India Group Public School, Ariadah."

Video of the rendition was originally shared by Sudip on June 13. The post, till now, has been shared by more than 2600 people, including Indian Ocean’s bass guitarist and vocalist Rahul Ram.

Sharing the video, Rahul Ram said, "Truly grateful, humbled and ecstatic! Thank you, Sudip Nag and the students of Techno India Group Public School, Ariadaha, Kolkata, West Bengal."

Most people in the comments section were unsurprisingly mind blown by the rendition.

A person said, "Goosebumps in 2 seconds...Kids, Drummer, Guitarist, Cameraman all made it incredible” another one wrote, "I don’t understand the words, but it captures my heart .. so beautiful (sic)."