Watch: Korean Man Tears up After He 'Meets' Deceased Wife Through Virtual Reality

What was unimaginable just a few years ago is now possible, all thanks to the technological advancements the world is witnessing every day. And these developments in the area of virtual reality have now made it possible for humans to "reunite" with their deceased loved ones and create some memories.

We have seen characters come alive on screen through virtual reality (VR). And the same technology "reunited" a grieving husband with his late wife and helped him create some precious final memories, four years after her death.

A television documentary, "Meeting You", from South Korea uses VR, to "reunite" with their loved ones. After helping a mother "reunite" with her daughter last year, it has now made it possible for 51-year-old Kim Jung-soo to meet his wife through VR.

Jung-soo and his wife's emotional story is part of "Meeting You", season 2. The wife had passed away from a serious illness, leaving behind five children. Jung-soo wished he could see “even just [his] wife’s shadow, one more time.”

The broadcast company said that it took their producers six months to ensure Jong-soo's wish became a reality.

The video, shared on YouTube, shows the husband holding his wife's hands and dancing even as he broke down. Jong-soo's children, too, were watching their parents create some precious final memories. Understandably, they, too, had tears in their eyes.

However, their children weren't always in favour of allowing Jung-soo, for they thought the "reunion" could bring back the memories of their mother, making the loss even more "painful" for them than before. According to a report on hitz.com.my, their eldest daughter, Jong-bin, said the family now wanted to move on and live happily after the passing of their mother. However, when their father said: ‘It is my last wish,’ they allowed him to be a part of the documentary.

Another daughter of the couple, Jong-Yun, said she agreed to her father being part of "Meeting You" because she remembered how much he loved her.

“He would kiss her from time to time when working, when eating, or when watching TV,” she was quoted as saying by Hitz. “Even when my mother was sick and lost her hair, my father would say that she was pretty and carried her around.”