WATCH: Kumar Mangalam Birla Shares His 'Favourite' IIT Bombay Campus Joke

The chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla attended the 60th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as the chief guest on Saturday. While he inspired many students during his speech at the event, he also shared his “favourite” IIT Bombay joke to which his friends often share a hearty laugh when they are together. Speaking at the event, Kumar Mangalam recalled visiting the campus in the mid-90s for a pre-placement session and added that much has changed since then. The Aditya Birla Group mogul said that he can never forget the famous campus jokes that he heard from his IIT Bombay alumni friends.

He shared his favourite one: “My favourite, is the one that I heard, goes like this – Late at night, a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student, ‘Bahar jaane ka raasta (What is the way out of this campus)?’ and the student replies, ‘Chaar saal se main bhi yahi dhundh raha hu (I am also looking for it for the last four years)’.”

The whole auditorium was left in splits. Kumar Mangalam added that the class of 2022 surely knows the way out of the campus. “Clearly all of you who are graduating today have had no such difficulty in finding the ‘bahar jaane ka raasta (exit gate)’,” he said.



He also mentioned that the campus is known to be the engine of ideas. “I guess we saw that soon after the outbreak of the pandemic as IIT Bombay broke new ground with VR Convocation,” he added.

Kumar Mangalam’s speech was full of motivation and advice for the graduating students for the coming future. He stated that this wasn’t just another date for all of them, this was a day that they celebrated who they are and who they could be in the future. “So, soak in the glory, allow the happiness to sink in and relive the wonderful memories, one more time,” he said to the students at the convocation.

