Watch: Kylie Jenner Joins Internet in Sharing Video of Stormy as Part of Patience Challenge

A variety of social media challenges have been going viral off late. These challenges work as an active measure to deal with the boredom that comes along with the ongoing lockdown.

The latest to join the league is the Patience Challenge. As a part of this challenge, a person has to put a favourite snack or any food item in front of their children or pet and ask them not to eat that item until he/she arrives. A camera is placed in the said room to record the reaction of the child or the pet.

Celebrity Kylie Jenner has also taken part in this challenge. Her daughter Stormy can be seen featuring in the video. She captioned the adorable clip as, “omg my BABYYY i had to take part in this challenge.”

Majority of the entries of this challenge have been shared across social media platforms. Take a look at some of the interesting entries:

#PatienceChallenge with Albus Dumbledog, the cocker span and a chunk of ham. pic.twitter.com/PokY2tHQDu — Worley_ (@WorleyG_) May 17, 2020

For those who don’t follow me on tiktok here’s Leah doing the #patiencechallenge enjoy ! pic.twitter.com/orpUrIcXdK — (@Zacatecas_xoxo) May 15, 2020





Apart from this challenge, a doodle challenge has been doing rounds on social media. In this, two people have to take part. A sheet of paper is attached to a person’s back and the other person has to draw whatever he or she feels like, while the person on whose back the paper is attached has to recreate the same drawing by feeling the movement of the pen.