Watch: LA County Sheriff's Video Explaining Hazards of Texting While Driving

That we should avoid using mobile phones while walking or driving is something very basic. Even a second of distraction may lead to accidents. However, even after numerous warnings, many people have not let go of this habit. LA County Sheriffs have shared a video, which explains that people should avoid using phones while walking or driving. LA County Sheriffs wrote in the caption, “Many people find it difficult to even text and walk… why do people think they can safely text and drive??? Remember… #itcanwait Special thanks to @WesternCapeGov for the production of this video”. This video was shared on September 12, 2018.

The 40-second video shows how people fail to concentrate while texting on mobile phones. They bump into others while walking and also fall into the pond accidentally. The video also shows a visual of a person losing balance on stairs while fiddling with his phone. It was followed by a text which said, “You can’t even text and walk”. The ending of this video was gut-wrenching which shows a woman texting and driving. Her car soon collides with something. The following visuals show disturbing images of this woman’s body and a broken car. A text appears which says, “So why do you text and drive.”

Top Showsha Video

The video ends by showing #ItCanWait, which signifies that it is completely fine to miss some important updates on mobile phones. It may cause some inconvenience but will save your life. The video garnered 2,500,000 views.

Many people find it difficult to even text and walk… why do people think they can safely text and drive??? Remember… #itcanwait Special thanks to @WesternCapeGov for the production of this video pic.twitter.com/K81kfiEgzO — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 12, 2018



Users loved this effort to educate the people. One of them tweeted that this video is powerful and should be shown in high schools.

Powerful. They need to show this in High Schools 🙁 — Michelle Vicari (@Eggface) September 13, 2018



Another social media user came up with a gut-wrenching report which talked about an accident due to the negligence of the driver. The report said that a woman was driving with three small children in the backseat and faced a car accident. In the first instance, people thought that she was drunk. However, soon cops found that she was texting on the phone.

Many people find it difficult to even text and walk… why do people think they can safely text and drive??? Remember… #itcanwait Special thanks to @WesternCapeGov for the production of this video pic.twitter.com/K81kfiEgzO — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 12, 2018



According to the National Safety Council, 16,00,000 car accidents are caused by texting each year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here