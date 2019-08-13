Ladakh MP Who Won Hearts with Parliament Speech Welcomed Back with Dance and Celebrations

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tseing Namgyal, who has become quite a celebrity after his fiery Lok Sabha speech on Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, returned to his home town on Sunday and was met with a rousing welcome by the locals. The young BJP MP, who grabbed spotlights with his spirited monologue at the Lower House of the Parliament, was seen dancing in celebration along with the locals of his constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old Namgyal shared a video of the celebration and praised the people of his constituency for not bursting crackers and "following this norm." He further wrote, “This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment.”

The BJP MP tweeted a video where he can be seen shaking a leg and waving at the Indian national flag while dancing as he walks through a crowded street. In the video, onlookers and his supporters can be seen cheering and clicking photos with him as well.

The residents believe firmly in the principal of environmental conservation. Following this norm, they have taken a pledge of no crackers even for the celebrations. This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment. #NewLadakh pic.twitter.com/tP3CNj0lym — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 11, 2019

The post, which has already garnered over a lakh views along with over 34 thousand likes and almost six thousand re-tweets saw a number of fans commenting.

Here's what they wrote:

next CM OF laddakh 👍👍 — Sumaira (@Sumaira_ind) August 12, 2019

This man has brought some change for good. For better future for the people of ladkah and the nation. #leh #ladakh https://t.co/6jLPULwBbS — Atishay jain (@inspiringnomads) August 12, 2019

Jamyamg you are inspiration for childrens too.. My son has been watching your speech since last 3 days repeatdly and he enjoyed the most of it..He asked me how can he go to parliament to Meet you🙏🙏👏👏 — Ar. Mahesh B 🇮🇳 (@architectmahesh) August 11, 2019

Eco-friendly celebrations in Laddak https://t.co/E0kOtv9p6i — Dr M Nagi Reddy (@DrMNagiReddy) August 12, 2019

Notably, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who won a lot of praise after his fierce speech in Lok Sabha in support of the government's decision to revoke Article 370, went on to receive record-breaking friend requests on Facebook, and had to tweet to people to stop sending him any more request.

I cannot accept more friend request on Facebook Account as the limit of 5000 is crossed. So may please hit like and stay tuned with my official Facebook page attached here:https://t.co/k7syTHZ0k6 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 7, 2019

