2-min read

Ladakh MP Who Won Hearts with Parliament Speech Welcomed Back with Dance and Celebrations

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old Namgyal shared a video of the celebration and praised the people of his constituency for not bursting crackers and 'following this norm.'

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Ladakh MP Who Won Hearts with Parliament Speech Welcomed Back with Dance and Celebrations
Video grab of Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal dancing with locals. (Twitter/ @@MPLadakh)
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tseing Namgyal, who has become quite a celebrity after his fiery Lok Sabha speech on Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, returned to his home town on Sunday and was met with a rousing welcome by the locals. The young BJP MP, who grabbed spotlights with his spirited monologue at the Lower House of the Parliament, was seen dancing in celebration along with the locals of his constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old Namgyal shared a video of the celebration and praised the people of his constituency for not bursting crackers and "following this norm." He further wrote, “This video shows how celebrations can happen in an eco-friendly environment.”

The BJP MP tweeted a video where he can be seen shaking a leg and waving at the Indian national flag while dancing as he walks through a crowded street. In the video, onlookers and his supporters can be seen cheering and clicking photos with him as well.

The post, which has already garnered over a lakh views along with over 34 thousand likes and almost six thousand re-tweets saw a number of fans commenting.

Here's what they wrote:

Notably, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who won a lot of praise after his fierce speech in Lok Sabha in support of the government's decision to revoke Article 370, went on to receive record-breaking friend requests on Facebook, and had to tweet to people to stop sending him any more request.

