Watch: 'Lady Arnab' is Winning Fans Online For Her Imitation of TV Anchor

A video that's been going viral on social media shows a woman, clad in a blazer, imitating Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
The parody video was shared by a journalist, who asked jokingly, "OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know."
OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know. pic.twitter.com/BMOTKdCuMn
— SamSays (@samjawed65) May 6, 2020
Since then, the video has gone viral drawing hilarious reactions, while netizens claimed that 'Lady Arnab' in question must be also awarded a 'Dadasaheb Phalke award'.
I have the same question. Who is this rather cute version of Doorknob.😁 — Urban Shrink (@UrbanShrink) May 6, 2020
That was awesome. She deserves to be on TV. 👏👏
— Girish (@GirishNaught) May 6, 2020
Worth Dadasaheb Phalke award. #Ladyarnab — rajendra kamath (@rajendrakamath) May 6, 2020
This is his soft version.
Mild-Arnab
— Puja Ibadat Kaur Williams (@DConquered) May 6, 2020
💯 Need more. — Ramanan (@Ramanan_V) May 6, 2020