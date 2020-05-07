BUZZ

Watch: 'Lady Arnab' is Winning Fans Online For Her Imitation of TV Anchor

Video grab. (Credit: Twitter/ @@samjawed65)

Since then, the video has gone viral drawing hilarious reactions, while netizens claimed that 'Lady Arnab' in question must be also awarded a 'Dadasaheb Phalke award'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
A video that's been going viral on social media shows a woman, clad in a blazer, imitating Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

The parody video was shared by a journalist, who asked jokingly, "OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know."


Since then, the video has gone viral drawing hilarious reactions, while netizens claimed that 'Lady Arnab' in question must be also awarded a 'Dadasaheb Phalke award'.





