Watch: Lady Comforting Tiger Cubs Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Numerous videos on the internet are both fascinating and entertaining. Some of them often tend to shock the netizens. One such video of a woman kissing and comforting tiger cubs has gone viral on social media.

A user named tiger-tiger678 is very popular on social media, and she keeps posting random videos of tigers on Instagram. Recently, they posted this adorable video where a woman is seen fearlessly cuddling and pampering tiger cubs, who also appear to be at ease around her.

As soon as it was posted on Instagram, it went viral in just a few hours. The video has received over 11,000 views now.

The comment section was flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. Some were simply amazed to see the video, while others described it as “wonderful.”

Before this, the user also shared a video of the cutest tiger cub and broke the internet. We bet you must not have seen a cub wearing a T-shirt right? So here you go. This cub in the video is stealing our hearts in a blue and yellow T-shirt.

It has received over 16,000 views on gram and the comment section is filled with different compliments. One of the users wrote, “He is adorable. If he were mine his name would be Elvis.” Another wrote, “I could kiss him all over his beautiful baby face.”

