Latvia Brings Down Soviet-Era Monument to Protest Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Latvia has taken down a Soviet-era monument in Riga as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As per AFP, the state’s ethnic Russian minority protested the move. The 79-metre (259-foot) World War II memorial in Riga was brought down using demolition machinery. It was reportedly becoming a rallying point for those supporting the Kremlin.

Latvia, like Estonia and Lithuania, has expressed support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. The Latvian parliament has voted to remove all remaining Soviet statues, plaques and bas-reliefs by mid-November.

There was an attempt to demolish the monument previously in 1997, when a group of activists tried to bring it down using a dynamite. The process had ended in two casualties at the time.

May 9, which is seen as the beginning of Soviet occupation, saw ethnic Russians in Latvia gathering around the now-demolished monument to commemorate the historical victory over Nazi Germany.

Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania earlier also announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over the invasion of Ukraine, prompting Moscow to say it would respond in kind. “Latvia expels three Russian Embassy employees in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics had tweeted.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.

The war’s outcome will depend on the ability of Russia and Ukraine to muster additional resources.

While Ukraine has conducted a mobilization and declared a goal to form a 1 million-member military, Russia has continued to rely on a limited contingent of volunteers, an approach reflecting Kremlin fears that a mass mobilization could fuel discontent and destabilize the country.

(With inputs from AFP and AP)

