Watch: Laughing Kookaburra Bird Leaves Everyone Amused, Clip Goes Viral

Have you ever heard birds laughing? A video shared by San Diego Zoo on Instagram is grabbing attention for this reason – laughing bird. The zoo shared the clip on their official Instagram page where a Kookaburra bird can be seen sitting on someones hand and laughing raucously. Sharing the incredible clip they wrote, "Kookaburras, start your engines,” as the sound appears to be the one. The bird can also be seen throwing its head back while making the sound leaving everyone amused.

The clip is absolutely intriguing and netizens are loving it. It has garnered over 31,500 likes and tons of comments. One of the users commented, “I heard a Kookaburra go off like this in the Lone Pine animal Preserve in Brisbane, Australia. It was incredible. I wish I had one in my backyard. I love that sound. It's so magical.” Another user wrote, “I found my new alarm system” while a third user commented that his dog was confused at this laughter.

Earlier too, a similar clip of two Kookaburras making laughter-like-call surfaced on the internet. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle where the two birds can be seen sitting on an iron railing and laughing.https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1247872367520387074

Kookaburras are the world’s heaviest species of kingfisher native to Australia and New Guinea. Their noisy territorial call is one of the best-known sounds of the Australian bush. Their laughter-like call is a mix of cackling laughter, chuckles and hoots, and is mostly heard during dawn and dusk. They often make such noise to give a response to the neighbouring groups, to establish territory boundaries. Laughing Kookaburras are easily adaptable and hence can be found in open forests, woodlands, as well as farmlands and even in urban parks and gardens. Though they are native to Australia, they are also found in southwest Australia, Kangaroo Island, Flinders Island, Tasmania and the north island of New Zealand.

