WATCH: Leopard Casually Strolls in Karnataka's Medical College, Heart-stopping Video Goes Viral

An incident that will certainly make you skip a heartbeat or two has come to light in Karnataka. On Wednesday, January 6, a wild leopard entered the residential quarters of doctors and professors in Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences. The incident, as expected, made all the residents quite scared.

A report published by The Hindu mentions that the big wild cat had managed to reach the first floor of the residential area. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, M.R. Ravi, the incident took place as the residential quarters are quite close to the Yadapura hillock. In the particular area, leopards have been sighted quite often, so there are good chances that they would have come from the said area.

In order to avoid such incidents in the future, the forest department officials have made it a point to issue a couple of instructions and guidelines. This will ensure that the residents are safe in such situations. Furthermore, a cage to get hold of the big cat has been put in place just for precaution, if it enters the complex again. According to Manoj Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests of Chamarajanagar, there are quite a few open and abandoned pits in the area which need to be filled and reclaimed to avoid such incidents from reoccurring.

The report also touches upon the fact that this incident could have been a result of the construction work on the hillocks by the government. Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences is located approximately 7 kilometres away from the said area. The CCTV clip of the entire incident has been going viral on the incident.

In the video, it is seen that the leopard took the stairs to reach the first floor of the complex. After a couple of seconds, it disappears. When the leopard is spotted next, one can see it walking around in the corridor. There is a point where the big cat enters an open door, but soon comes out of it. Eventually, it takes the stairs to go down.

Ever since the incident has taken place, it has been shared widely on social media. Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan also took to social media share the clip of the same.

When a black panther comes for college inspection. Karnataka. @anil_lulla pic.twitter.com/754rGgRBx4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 7, 2021

A common leopard. With little dark complexion it seems. Black panthers are also normal leopard only. Though melanistic. This could be non-melanistic also. In night. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 7, 2021

He, in his tweet, has mentioned the animal as a black panther. However, in the subsequent tweet, he has clarified that the animal is a leopard with a dark complexion.