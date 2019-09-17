Watch: Leopard Enters House in Karnataka, Runs Away with Owner’s Pet Dog

In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house in Thirthahalli village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka and took away the owner's pet dog. The scary incident was captured in a CCTV camera which has gone viral on social media.

The footage opens to show that the wild cat perched on the boundary wall near the gate of the house. It jumps over the wall and eventually enters the premises and is seen walking around the driveway of the house. After a few seconds, the leopard can be seen carrying the dog in its jaws, pacing out of the house by jumping over the boundary wall.

#WATCH Karnataka: A leopard entered a house and took away the owner's dog in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z7H736ax51 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

The 1 minute 43 seconds clip shared by news agency ANI has triggered several reactions online.

Leopard didn't enter a house, it's us, the humans who have been ruining wildlife and snatching away animals habitat. — Ironman (@Jinki_Boli) September 15, 2019

Poor dog! — Sagar Soman (@SagarSoman6) September 15, 2019

Goose bumps, don't reduce forest area, to keep pet and human safe — गौरव जैन Gaurav Jain 🇮🇳 अहिंसा परमो धर्म 🙏 (@jgauravp) September 15, 2019

This is a common occurrence in Malnad and Western Ghats. Dogs are their favourite prey, easy to hunt a domesticated dog. — Deepu Changappa Cheriamane (@deepu_cc) September 17, 2019

No, we entered the Jungle... — kumar kaushik (@endangeredkk) September 15, 2019

Looks like this house is made in jungle.. So no offence — Geetesh Rana (@geeteshrana) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the incident has spread fear and panic among people of the village. The Thirthahalli village is located near the banks of Tunga river in Karnataka and is there are dense forests in the area.

Meanwhile, forest officials have asked the guards to keep a watch in the area and have also requested residents to avoid venturing out of their homes in evening.

This is not the first time a leopard entered the village, a similar incident was reported from Huliyurdurga village of Karnataka where the wild cat sneaked into a room, attacked a sleeping dog and carried it away in its mouth.

