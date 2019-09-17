Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Leopard Enters House in Karnataka, Runs Away with Owner’s Pet Dog

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Watch: Leopard Enters House in Karnataka, Runs Away with Owner’s Pet Dog
In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house in Thirthahalli village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka and took away the owner's pet dog. The scary incident was captured in a CCTV camera which has gone viral on social media.

The footage opens to show that the wild cat perched on the boundary wall near the gate of the house. It jumps over the wall and eventually enters the premises and is seen walking around the driveway of the house. After a few seconds, the leopard can be seen carrying the dog in its jaws, pacing out of the house by jumping over the boundary wall.

The 1 minute 43 seconds clip shared by news agency ANI has triggered several reactions online.

Meanwhile, the incident has spread fear and panic among people of the village. The Thirthahalli village is located near the banks of Tunga river in Karnataka and is there are dense forests in the area.

Meanwhile, forest officials have asked the guards to keep a watch in the area and have also requested residents to avoid venturing out of their homes in evening.

This is not the first time a leopard entered the village, a similar incident was reported from Huliyurdurga village of Karnataka where the wild cat sneaked into a room, attacked a sleeping dog and carried it away in its mouth.

