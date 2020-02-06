Watch: Leopard Pulling out Meat from Sleeping Crocodile’s Mouth Leaves Internet in Shock

In a shocking viral incident, a leopard is seen pulling out meat from a crocodile’s mouth.

In Luangwa National Park in Africa’s Zambia, the leopard was spotted casually approaching the sleeping crocodile and then patting the reptile with its paw. Eventually he pulled out a piece of meat and then ran away.

After sometime, it again returned to take away more meat from the reptile's mouth. But this time, while the big cat was trying to pull it out, the sleeping animal opened one of his eyes, without attacking or harming the leopard.

However, the lucky cat, who undoubtedly risked its life, ran away with a significant chunk of meat.

The video, which is a minute and 20 seconds long, was shot at night by renowned Wildlife filmmaker Nicole Dangoor. Nicole went on to describe the video as, ‘This leopard knows what it wants, and doesn't hesitate to brazenly take food right out of a croc's mouth!’

As per a New York Post report, Nicole said that he himself was a little scared by the way in which the leopard approached the crocodile, but then that is how nature works and the animals know what they are doing.

