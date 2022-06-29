Watch: Leopard Rescued From Mumbai School's Washroom After 3-hour Operation

A leopard was rescued from the washroom of a school in Mumbai’s Goregaon area today following a three-hour operation by forest department officials, police and volunteers of a local NGO. The big cat was first spotted by the watchman of the school last night after which forest department officials were called to the location. The leopard got stuck inside the washroom after entering it through a small window. The pictures and video of the rescue were shared online by Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working in Thane and Mumbai. The rescue team first scanned the area of the school and blocked exit points using a net

The video of the rescue shows the tranquillised leopard being brought out of the washroom. As per the Facebook shared by WWA, the leopard was later taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) for medical examination after which it will be released in the forest, subject to fitness confirmation.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=308&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fwwaindia%2Fvideos%2F1060894334860223%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0″ width=”560″ height=”308″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

In a similar rescue operation earlier this year, a leopard was rescued from a 50-fee deep well in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The leopard was first spotted by local farmers who spotted the leopard paddling helplessly to stay afloat in the well. A team of forest department officials and a local NGO were then called in for the rescue. With some help from the locals, the rescue team lowered a metal cage into the well so that the big cat could clamber onto the temporary support.

Another viral video showed the rescue of a leopard from a deep well in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The forest department officials can be seen using a wooden plank to keep the animal at the water level while placing the ladder into the well.

One leopard has been safely rescued from a deep well At-Mushakata, PS-Rairakhole, Dist.-Sambalpur by Rairakhole Fire Service personnel in a joint operation with other agencies #OdishaFireService @CMO_Odisha @homeodisha @DGFS_HGs_CD pic.twitter.com/O4mnJJHUu5 — OdishaFireServicesHGsCD (@OdishaFS_HGs_CD) June 8, 2022

Balancing on the wooden plank, the leopard used the ladder to climb out of the well. The swift action of the officials earned a lot of praise online and was even lauded by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.