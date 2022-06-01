WATCH: Leopard Scales Tree to Hunt Down Monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

Nature in its rawest form is one of the most fascinating and beautiful sights. You don’t agree? Well, we have proof. Watch this rare video of a leopard killing prey and we are certain you will change your mind. The video is from the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The video shows a leopard climbing a tree and hunting a monkey down. After killing the monkey, the leopard holds the carcass by its teeth and quickly gets down.

“A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve,” read the caption.

A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHL81Pav75 — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 29, 2022

The thrilling clip opens with the wild cat that had managed to scale the tree and reach near the canopy to hunt its prey. As the camera focuses on the leopard, a lifeless monkey is seen caught in his jaws. Gripping the tree with its paws, the leopard slowly climbs down while still having the prey in his mouth.

The leopard halts near a branch to figure out the best way down the tree and manages to reach the ground before vanishing in the forest.

Twitter users were amazed to see the raw hunting as one highlighted how rarely such fascinating acts are captured.

A video evidence of predation of Hanuman Langur by a common leopard on a tree. Such instances are really rare to observe and record. https://t.co/sI1Sdcbxcb — Virendra Mathur | विरेन्द्र माथुर 🐒🐒 (@AmazingVirus) May 29, 2022

Of course, this wasn’t the first time a leopard was caught hunting down its prey. Earlier, another video showed a wild cat chasing a monkey and trying to catch hold of it on a tree. The video, shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, showed a leopard at one end of the branch of a tree while a monkey dangling at the other end. “Size, strength and reputations take a back seat many times in Nature,” the caption read.

Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature.. Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on🙏 It’s better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/EjyMshPNwg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 5, 2020

The leopard tries to reach its prey using his limbs but struggles to balance on the thin branch. After a failed attempt to hunt the monkey, it then decides to climb down the tree.

