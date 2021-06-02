Watch: Leopard Shark Enjoys Belly Rub by Aquarium Worker in Viral Video

Internet is a Pandora box housing amusing animal videos. The recent video of a Leopard shark being pet by an aquarium worker is going viral online. Reportedly, the video is from New Caledonia’s Aquarium des Lagons in the New Caledonian city of Noumea.

The video is heart-melting as it shows how the Leopard shark swam up to the aquarium keeper who was seen cleaning it. The shark seemed to enjoy the company as it was not infuriated or irritated when the keeper gave it a belly rub. The marine animal was pleased being patted like a dog. The animal despite its ferocious reputation seemed to happily enjoy the belly rubs, hugs, and pats. The animal stayed with the diver for quite some time before it left to join with its other buddies in the aquarium.

The video shared on YouTube garnered more than 21 lakhs and over 3000 likes so far and is attracting much love from internet users.

A few days ago, one such video of a shark showing some friendly traits with fellow animals became viral. The video featured a bull shark and an alligator swimming together in a river. The video shared by Gray Vinson, a resident of Florida left the internet awestruck. Sharing the video, the man caption that “It’s not every day you see a bull shark and a gator swimming together in the Indian river”.

The video went viral and netizens flooded the posts with comments and overwhelming reactions. One of the users wrote, “Wow! That’s crazy,” while another comment read, “Survival of the fittest.”

Sharks have a scary reputation but are known to attack humans very rarely. As per National Ocean Service, out of 300 species of sharks, only a dozen are involved in attacks on humans. As these marine creatures evolved millions of years before humans existed, humans are not part of their normal diets. They have been known to attack humans when they are confused or curious.

