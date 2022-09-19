WATCH: Leopard Stuck On Tree Rescued After 8 Hours Of Struggle in This Old Clip

Leopards are known as excellent climbers and often, they are spotted on the top of trees. They do it for adventure but an old clip has now been making a buzz online as it shows a leopard being stuck on a tree while it is surrounded by a huge crowd. Indian Forest Service (IFS) official Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter and said that “wildlife management is a field of daily adventure.”

In the video, the leopard can be seen standing on a branch of the tree, while in the background voices of people can be heard. The location has not been shared by the official.

“Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there and surrounded by sea of people. We had to rescue him,” shared the IFS officer.

Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by sea of people. We had to rescue him. pic.twitter.com/qvqSdKTzWD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

In the threaded tweet, he also mentioned that the case is two or three months old and it took the forest officials to convince the big cat to get down after nearly eight hours of the rescue operation. “There are Standard operating procedures (SOPs) but then every situation is unique and with different challenges. Every situation demands on the spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps. This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation. 2-3 months old case (sic),” added the IPS officer.

There are SOPs but then every situation is unique & with different challenges. Every situation demands on the spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps. This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation. 2-3 months old case. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

The video has garnered more than 4,800 views in just a few minutes and is still counting.

Another similar video has surfaced over the internet, a video shared by IFS Susanta Nanda of a leopard. The clip was captured in a village near Sinnar in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. In the snippet, a leopard can be seen climbing a coconut tree slowly as his prey might be sitting on one of the branches. After a while, another leopard climbed the tree within seconds to hunt its prey.

The caption of the video read: “If you wondered why the leopard climbed a coconut tree, see till the end.”

If you wondered why the leopard climbed a coconut tree, see till the end🥺 pic.twitter.com/ArEe8XR5o6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2022

The video has received more than one lakh views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here