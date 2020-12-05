Watch: Leopards Caught Mating on a Tree Branch in MP, Viral Video Leaves Internet in Awe

A video capturing two leopards mating while precariously perched on a branch inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Umeria district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The video is almost 30-seconds long.

The video was shared by the MP Tiger Foundation Society, India on their Facebook page, alongside the caption, "A not so easily seen and difficult to capture behavior in the lives of big cats, Leopards mating on a tree branch."

The page revealed that the video was shot at BTR by a naturalist named Ravi Pathak.

In the video, the two big cats can be seen precariously poised on top of a tree branch busy in the act. While the cameraperson tries to be as silent as possible, there is a point when the male looks up and stares directly towards the direction where the video is being shot from. Since being posted, the video has been liked over 40K times and has been shared over 2.7K times.

A number of people commented on the video. One person humorously wrote, "It gives tree huggers a whole new name," while another posted, It is seen once in a blue moon by the photographer, so lucky," referring to the rarity of the sight.

A third person commented, "Life progresses on in the wild, beautiful sight in life."

According to a report in The Times of India, officials stated that the moment was captured by Pathak on November 30 at the Khitoli range in BTR. It was uploaded by them on the same day at night.

Speaking to the publication, an officer said that the video is getting almost a lakh views per hour and they hope it will reach 10 million soon.

The Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society was launched on January 15, 1997, by the MP Government to secure support from public and organisations outside the government. The society is headed by the forest minister of the state and has members like NGOs, secretaries of forests, finance, tourism, senior forest officials among others.