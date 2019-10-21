Watch: Leopard’s Quick Reflex Helps him Escape from Hyena’s Attack

A nine-second video of a hyena's deadly attack and a leopard's escape has gone viral on the internet. Well, the video is a proof that if death seems really close, the best way is to literally jump out of it.

The leopard in the video had no way out from the hyena that grabbed him and could attack it with a fatal blow any second. A strong presence of mind and a prompt reflex, however, worked like a wonder for the big cat. In an attempt to save his life, the leopard jumped over the hyena within fractions of seconds and climbed up the tree. The cat was indeed, quick.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Sharing the clip on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Lions & hyenas are the only animals who occasionally attack adult leopards with fatal blows. It avoids risk to injury or death fighting a hyena."

You can watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1185223941549260801

After being made available online, the clip has been viewed almost 5,000 times and garnered several likes as well. Netizens are impressed with the video and posted about it in the comments section.

"I like the way the leopard plotted the entire action scene. Precision in the first halt with a twitch to avoid collision. Then the leap.. hyena had no clue. Amazing cat," a user said while another added, "Now beat that shoulder drop Messi."

Here are some of the comments:

I likes the way the leopard plotted the entice action scene. Precision in the first halt with a twitch to avoid collision. Then the leap.. hyena had no clue..Amazing cat — RAVISANKAR MULLATH (@agnivrishti) October 18, 2019

I presume it is the pack that scares the lone leopard, as much as it does a lone lion. — neti neti neti!‏‎‎ (@DebiprasaMishra) October 18, 2019

hyenas are very dangerous....they counter and attack even a lion....but have you any video when a hyena comes in way of a tiger.i would love to watch — Behara Srikant (@SrikantBehara) October 20, 2019

