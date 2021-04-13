Watch: Lightning Shatters Pine Tree Outside School in Wisconsin, Video Goes Viral

Struck by a powerful bolt of lightning, a large tree was seen disintegrating outsidea high school in the US. A video footage captured the wrath of Mother Nature at its scariest.

The lightning sparked a sensation,piercing right through the center of a large evergreen towering on April 8, Thursday. The tree which stood right in the middle of the ground came tumbling down in the blink of an eye. The captured video has gone viral on social networking platforms leaving netizens in a state of shock.

The video has been captured by a surveillance camera outside Wautoma High School in Wisconsin. The now viral clip opens to a giant pine tree and is seen being struck by lightning. The stroke of light caused the pine tree to destroy outside a classroom where the students were getting ready to take a test. The thunderbolt resulted in the conifer to immediately burst into flames and crumble into a heap before plummeting to the ground.

The 18-second video was posted on the official Facebook page of the US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin. The post gave more details about the scary incident. The NWS Facebook page shared the post with a message that reads, “You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree."

As per a CNN report , the incident occurredat 8:30 am local time when the grade 9 and 10 students were preparing to take the ACT Aspire test. The principal of the school, Jennifer Johnson, told the news agency that nobody was injured in the lightning strike and no damage, whatsoever, was caused to the school. Jennifer explained that the incident got students “distracted but excited.” She said they were thrilled to witness the “act of Mother Nature”.

The roaring thunderbolt outside the school left users of the social media platform in utter disbelief. The video, which garnered popularity shortly after being shared, collected several reactions from netizens in the comments. Many expressed shocks while others were left petrified over the incident.

