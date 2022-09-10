WATCH: Lightning Strikes Electricity Poles in Nashik in Dramatic Video

The state of Maharashtra was decorated with colours during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. As the festival came to an end, the departure of Lord Ganesh was marked by heavy rains that were experienced by various cities in the state.

Along with the rain came some extremely dramatic thunderstorms that were witnessed in multiple places. From the lot has emerged a clip that shows a lightning strike that left behind a show of sparkles and flashes. The video is reported to be from Nashik.

The clip opens with the flashing clouds and just at that moment, a beam of lightning is seen entering the frame. It strikes the electricity poles affixed in the middle of the road. The strike resulted in sparks emanating from the poles, along with a scarce hint of smoke.

You can watch the “thrilling scene of lightning” here:

Since being shared, the video has managed to capture the attention of almost 9,000 netizens and counting. Visuals such as these were reported from other parts of the state. A Twitter user managed to capture a massive lightning strike in Borivali, Mumbai. According to the person, the building, upon which the lightning descended, had installed an earthing rod, due to which, the electricity was instantly grounded.

Take a look:

Borivali, Mumbai yesterday ⚡️

It surely was scary! Luckily they had installed a lightning rod in the bldg so If the lightning strikes it directly goes to the ground! #Mumbai #Borivali pic.twitter.com/KR94GedXwt — 𝐈𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢 🇮🇳 (@IshitaJoshi) September 8, 2022

As per a report by The Weather Channel, Maharashtra is set to experience another heavy bout of showers which is expected to last till September 12. The reason for the rain is attributed to low-pressure build in the Bay of Bengal that is pulling in the moisture from the Arabian Sea. The wet spell is also believed to be partially sourced from the cyclonic circulation over Karnataka and its associated trough.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), citing the weather conditions, has issued an orange alert over Madhya Maharashtra and has urged the citizens to prepare for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here