1-min read

WATCH: Lion and Tiger Get into an Ugly Fight. Guess Who Won the Bout?

The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on the microblogging site Twitter, seems to have gathered netizens' attention.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
WATCH: Lion and Tiger Get into an Ugly Fight. Guess Who Won the Bout?
Screenshot from video uploaded by @susantananda3 / Twitter.

A 24-second long video clip of a lion fighting with a tiger is doing rounds on the Internet.

The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on the microblogging site Twitter, seems to have gathered netizens' attention.

The video, which has been shot in a grassland, is a witness to a battle between a lion and a tiger.

In the clip, a tiger can be seen resting while lions and some other animals are roaming around an enclosure. Suddenly, one lion struck its paw and bit the tiger on its neck, after which the tiger retaliated and smacked the lion on its face with his paw. The lion fell a few meters away after being hit by the tiger. Later, the lion walked off.

While tweeting the video, Nanda said, "When it comes to paw and claw striking, a tiger acts like a boxer. This lion realised it in a hard way. Swipe of a tiger paw is powerful enough to smash a cow's skull. Watch the poor lion in slow motion."

It is no surprise that the video is going viral on the Internet probably because it is very rare to see the king of the jungle being defeated.

As of now, the video has been viewed over 17,000 times.

