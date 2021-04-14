Watch: Lion Chases, Pounces on its Prey Through Bushes Right in Front of Tourist Vehicle

A group of tourists seeking to have some thrill on a jungle safari had an experience they would never want to forget. A video has gone viral on the internet that shows an aggressive lion in a hot pursuit of what appears to be a gazelle just yards away from the visitors, who stop their open vehicle just in time to allow the fearsome beast hunt down its prey.

The terrifying video shows two men, with a third person shooting the clip, slumping in their seats as the king of jungle storms through the bush, only metres away from them, and roars to make its kill known to the world.

“THIS IS NUTS,” said the Twitter user who posted the video.

That’s some top tier shit up close 🔥🔥😍— JayJay🇯🇲 (@JakemeJamar) April 12, 2021

He got caught slipping— St Thomas kfc Advocate 🇯🇲🇻🇨 (@justa876man) April 12, 2021

The video has been retweeted nearly 17,000 times and liked by 48,000 users.

Lions usually deploy two methods for hunting: either by stalking their prey by remaining hidden for as long as possible, or by pinning the prey down under their brute strength. Once lions overpower their prey, they use their claws to maul and crush it, leaving them paralyzed.

In this video, the lion appears to have deployed the second method.

While, several users commented that they were worried for the safety of the tourists, most were just in awe of the encounter.

Lions have earned their reputation of being efficient hunters, placing them near the top of the food chain.

Another hair-raising video had gone viral some time back that showed a massive lion sitting on a car. The clip shows the animal trying to open the door of the white SUV. Watch the video here:

After multiple failed attempts, it jumps on the bonnet and is then joined by two other wild cats who block the vehicle’s path.

