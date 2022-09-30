Watch: Lion Pride Hunting Buffalo Shows Why They're the Most Powerful Wild Creature

One of the most powerful predators of the forest is none other than lions. These magnificent beasts are excellent hunters, bringing down their prey with their swift moves and dagger-like claws. Once a prey gets trapped in the grasp of a lion, may God be with them! A video of a pride of lions hunting down a helpless buffalo in South Africa’s Maasai Mara forest has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Uploaded on YouTube by a channel named Maasai Sightings, the video informs the viewers about the hunting techniques of a lion. According to the description, male lions usually hunt alone. However, when bigger prey like buffaloes or giraffes are involved they prefer to take their victims down with the help of the other pride members to achieve power over the prey.

The now-viral clip opens with a pride of lionesses trying to take down a massive wild buffalo. While one lioness can be seen tightening its grip on the buffalo’s face, clutching onto its horns, the other attacks from behind. However, even after a long-drawn scuffle, the lionesses fail to bring their potential prey to their knees.

That’s when the male lion enters the scene. After taking long strides around the buffalo, the lion seemed to measure how to kill the poor beast. In a swift motion, it pounced on the buffalo from behind, trying to sink its sharp teeth into the buffalo’s skin.

As the video progressed, the hunting scene turned out to be much gorier. The male lion’s intervention served as a boost to the lionesses who all attacked the vulnerable buffalo all at once. Finally, the buffalo seemed to accept its fate as the lion and the lionesses, brought the beast down, feasting on it.

Top showsha video

The cyberspace population marched to the comments to share their thoughts on the video. “The lioness that was hanging onto the buffalo’s mouth did 90% of the work. She was the one that took the energy away and the breath away from the buffalo,” noted one user. “The size and strength of that male lion scream: I am the one true King of the jungle,” wrote another.

The video depicting the powerplay dynamic in nature has received 49.7k views on YouTube along with 1.3k likes and counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here