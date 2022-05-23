WATCH: Lion Rips Off Man's Finger at Jamaica Zoo in Horrifying Viral Video

A frightening video shows a man’s finger getting ripped off after it gets stuck between the jaws of a lion. The video, which is reported to be from Jamaica, shows a burly jungle cat being incited by a man who is standing on the other side of the cage. The man in the clip seems to be too confident and is seen touching the lion’s face while the wild cat is roaring at him. Moments later, the lion gets hold of the man‘s finger and this is when the scene turns ugly. The grab of the lion is so strong that the man is seen struggling as hard as he can to get his hands out of his mouth.

After tussling with the lion’s jaws for a while, the man gets thrown away from the cage with part of his fingers left behind in the cage. The man falls to the ground as the spectators gasp in the background.

Take a look:

Show off bring disgrace The lion at Jamaica Zoo ripped his finger off. pic.twitter.com/Ae2FRQHunk — Ms blunt from shi born 🇯🇲 “PRJEFE” (@OneciaG) May 21, 2022

The video, since being shared, has accumulated almost 40 lakh views. The tweet entailed multiple other videos of the same incident from different angles. Here’s a video where the man is seen holding his injured hand.

Netizens, although shocked, were not surprised to see the fate the man met with.

The incident that is garnering lakhs of views took place in Jamaican Zoo in St Elizabeth. The injured man was the zoo attendant who was guiding a group of visitors at the zoo, reported Jamaican Observer. As per eye-witness accounts, the man lost a part of his ring finger after his hand got stuck in the lion’s mouth.

The man was playing with the lion in order to impress the visitors but little did he know that he would lose a chunk of his finger. At first, the visitors thought that it was a joke and did not take it seriously but the views changed instantly as he fell to the ground with a bloody hand and a part of his finger gone.

Keywords: Jamaica, Lion, Finger, Viral

Reference:

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.