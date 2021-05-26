WATCH: Lioness Attacks Circus Trainer during Live Russian Show in Horrifying Viral Video

Stunts and performances that involve wild animals in a circus can be unpredictable and life-threatening even when they are being conducted by well-trained professionals. At times, a slight miscalculation can even pose a risk to life. One such incident happened in Ural Travelling Circus in Russia on May 22 where a trainer was attacked by a lioness while performing in front of an audience. A horrific video of the same has been doing the rounds of social media.

In the terrifying footage, two lionesses - Vega and Santa- can be seen entering a circus ring and brawling on the ground. A few moments later, just as their tamer, Maxim Orlov, crossed to the other side of the ring holding a pole, Vega jumped on him. It seems that the big cat could not follow the act and instead thought of it as an attack and so it bit him several times. The trainer and other staff members of the circus managed to fend off the animal, but not before it had injured his arms and legs. Looking at things taking a wrong turn, scared spectators, including children, could be seen rushing out of the circus tent.

One eyewitness admitted to the local media that the lioness had gone out of control. According to a report by DailyMail, the sudden attack caused a pregnant woman to have an epileptic seizure from the shock.

Following the attack, Maxim was rushed to a hospital in Moshkovo of the Novosibirsk region where he was given first aid. After getting stable, he said such cases are quite rare, but admitted that no one can predict the behaviour of animals. Orlov later assured that Vega would not perform again in the circus.

This horrific incident has led to calls for a ban on live animals performing in circuses.

Good for the lioness. Circuses are cruel and heinous. They should be outlawed globally.— MaryJane⚜🇻🇦 (@MissMaryJane03) May 23, 2021

This is animal abuse— Farah (@Lquisberth_) May 23, 2021

Of course circuses with animals are totally wrong, but its simply supply and demand. When they start rolling into towns and no-one buys a ticket, things will soon change.— Rebecca (@becbirdie) May 23, 2021

What do you feel about the incident?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here