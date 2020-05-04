BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Liquor Shop Owner Showers Flower Petals on Customers in This Hilarious Video

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @scribe_prashant )

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @scribe_prashant )

The viral post drew hilarious reactions, with a user even writing, 'Customer is God.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
As the government allows the re-opening of standalone liquor shops after six weeks, barring containment zones, social distancing has suddenly become a challenging task. Long queues were seen in front of liquor stores since this morning, as the total lockdown is slowly being relaxed in its third phase.

While many stores have been trying their best to have people maintain the required distancing, most are having tough luck with it. Amidst such a situation, a shop owner in one of Mirzapur's liquor stores was seen showering flower petals on the customers, as a gesture of warm welcome!

The customers were seen diligently maintaining distance from each other while the owners had their masks and gloves on.

The video of the same was shared by journalist, Prashant Kumar, who said, "Meanwhile in Mirzapur, liquor shop owners shower flower petals on customers queuing up outside their shops. Face with tears of joy."


The viral post went on to draw hilarious reactions, with a user even writing, 'Customer is God.'





As per government guidelines, these shops (which fall under the non-essential category) will be allowed to stay open until 7 p.m. and if the liquor store nearest to your place falls inside a containment zone, it will remain closed. Only five people are allowed at a time to be present inside a store with Section 144 being imposed in majority of the states.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,131,887

    +24,835*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,507,265

    +44,583*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,127,887

    +17,168*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,491

    +2,580*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres