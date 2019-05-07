Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Afghan Boy Who Lost Leg to Landmine, Dances Happily with New Prosthetic Limb

A total of 3,062 cases of child casualties were reported from Afghanistan in 2018 while 2017 saw 3179.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Watch: Afghan Boy Who Lost Leg to Landmine, Dances Happily with New Prosthetic Limb
Ahmad lost a leg in a landmine explosion earlier | Image credit: Twitter
War is fought between governments and military and political factions. However, the effects of war can be seen most in children. Numbers of child casualties in a war often determine the severity of damage caused to life and property by war. And the numbers in Afghanistan are staggering.

In 2018, at least 927 Afghan children were killed in conflict, the highest number of children to ever have been killed in conflict in a single year within a specified territory, as per data collected by UNAMA. A total of 3,062 cases of child casualties were reported from Afghanistan in 2018 while 2017 saw 3179.

With almost 20 years of war, (the ongoing 'War of Afghanistan' followed the 2001 Us invasion of the country), thousands of children have died in the country with millions maimed and injured. But this week, a happy video emerged from the war-torn country.

In it, a child can be seen happily dancing and celebrating after he was fitted with a prosthetic leg. The short clip was shot at an orthopedic center of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Kabul.

According to the social media posts that accompanied the video, the boy is named Ahmad, a resident of Logar province who had lost his leg in a landmine explosion. However, the little boy shows no signs of distress and prances about happily, obviously glad to be on his foot again with the aid of the prosthetic limb.

"Ahmad, who lost his leg (to) a land mine in Logar, rejoices at his newly acquired artificial limb from @ICRC Orthopedic Center. He signifies (the) irreparable damage inflicted on Afghanistan and the everlasting hope (to) stand (and) march ahead. This war must end to prevent further misery," an Afghan Twitter user wrote, sharing the video.

The joyful clip has been bringing smiles to people's faces and reminding them of the resilience of the Afghan people who have endured the hardships and terror of war and violence for almost two decades now. It is a testament to the lives of children that have been lost and countless others maimed. It is a symbol of the vagaries of war and proof no matter who wins wars, children are civilians are always on the losing end.













After the video went viral, many on Twitter offered to provide financial assistance for the child.
