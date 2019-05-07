Watch: Afghan Boy Who Lost Leg to Landmine, Dances Happily with New Prosthetic Limb
A total of 3,062 cases of child casualties were reported from Afghanistan in 2018 while 2017 saw 3179.
Ahmad lost a leg in a landmine explosion earlier | Image credit: Twitter
In 2018, at least 927 Afghan children were killed in conflict, the highest number of children to ever have been killed in conflict in a single year within a specified territory, as per data collected by UNAMA. A total of 3,062 cases of child casualties were reported from Afghanistan in 2018 while 2017 saw 3179.
With almost 20 years of war, (the ongoing 'War of Afghanistan' followed the 2001 Us invasion of the country), thousands of children have died in the country with millions maimed and injured. But this week, a happy video emerged from the war-torn country.
In it, a child can be seen happily dancing and celebrating after he was fitted with a prosthetic leg. The short clip was shot at an orthopedic center of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Kabul.
According to the social media posts that accompanied the video, the boy is named Ahmad, a resident of Logar province who had lost his leg in a landmine explosion. However, the little boy shows no signs of distress and prances about happily, obviously glad to be on his foot again with the aid of the prosthetic limb.
"Ahmad, who lost his leg (to) a land mine in Logar, rejoices at his newly acquired artificial limb from @ICRC Orthopedic Center. He signifies (the) irreparable damage inflicted on Afghanistan and the everlasting hope (to) stand (and) march ahead. This war must end to prevent further misery," an Afghan Twitter user wrote, sharing the video.
The joyful clip has been bringing smiles to people's faces and reminding them of the resilience of the Afghan people who have endured the hardships and terror of war and violence for almost two decades now. It is a testament to the lives of children that have been lost and countless others maimed. It is a symbol of the vagaries of war and proof no matter who wins wars, children are civilians are always on the losing end.
Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile. pic.twitter.com/Sg7jJbUD2V— Roya Musawi (@roya_musawi) May 6, 2019
Cute and happy #Afghan boy dances at the @ICRC_af orthopaedics center after he got a prosthetic leg. He was a victim of a landmine.— Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) May 6, 2019
via @roya_musawi pic.twitter.com/G1eRd9ZmFf
Ahmad, who lost his leg 2a land mine in logar, rejoices at his newly acquired artificial limb from @ICRC Orthopedic Center. He signifies D irreparable damage inflicted on Afg& D everlasting hope 2stand &march ahead. This war must end to prevent further misery. Video @roya_musawi pic.twitter.com/abF29j11W6— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) May 6, 2019
You can see the happiness in his eyes as well ❤️— Ashish Jalan (@aj_mufc7) May 6, 2019
This made my day. Afghans deserve peace. We had enough the damn war.— Asif Zafari (@Asifzafari) May 6, 2019
I'm crying so hard. I hope he stays happy and safe.— sana del rey (@sanabajipls) May 6, 2019
After the video went viral, many on Twitter offered to provide financial assistance for the child.
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Met Gala 2019: How Lady Gaga Changed Four Dresses in One Go
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s