WATCH: Little Boy Breaks Down After Chickens He Raised Taken Away in Sikkim

In a heartbreaking incident, a young boy from Sikkim breaks down after the chickens he raised were being transported for poultry production. The video that has now gone viral has left netizens in a glum mind, learning about the innocence of the little boy’s bonding with the birds.

The video, which is a little over five minutes, shows the 6-year-old boy from Melli, south Sikkim pleading with the adults to not load the birds in the van. He is seen pointing towards the chickens and wailing. After a point, he even folds his hands and requests his elders to let the chickens be and eventually falls on the ground and wails, to not have the birds be taken away from him.

Once the van gets loaded with the chicken, the little one is seen saying the saddest of goodbyes to the birds while his father tries to calm him down, assuring him that he will again get new birds.

The video that has now gone viral on social media platforms is reminding people of the ‘epitome of compassion’ towards animals.

While compassion is shown towards stray dogs, birds horses, cats, cows and other animals; it’s extremely rare that a person is concerned about insects. Have you ever come across such a case when someone is taking care of a cockroach? Well-known pests, cockroaches are met with disgust or even horror, when they start flying. It is pretty common to kill or hurt insects as a result of loathing, so, what would be your actions if you spotted an injured cockroach? Most likely, no one would even bother to give a second glance at it but that’s not the case for this kind man in Thailand who brought a cockroach to a vet for treatment.

A few weeks earlier, a Thailand doctor raised many eyebrows after he shared details about his unusual patient. Dr Thanu Limpapattanawanich, a veterinarian hailing from Krathum Baen in Thailand, was visited by a man carrying a cockroach to the hospital for emergency care. As per the post, the man had witnessed someone stepping on the poor insect on the roadside and instead of leaving it there to die; he brought it to avail medical care at the Sai Rak Animal Hospital.

