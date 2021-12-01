WATCH: Little Boy Getting His Prosthetic Arm Fitted Has the Purest Smile

A video getting viral on social media is making people feel gushes of emotions. The video shows a kid getting his first prosthetic arm, and the reaction that the kid gives has netizens riding on an emotional roller coaster. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Nuristani365,’ and shows a kid sitting in a wheelchair with an amputated arm held forward. The doctor brings the prosthetic arm and starts attaching it onto the kid’s limb. The kid closely watches the doctor doing the task. After the prosthetic arm is fixed, the boy starts feeling the arm with his other hand.

This is where the cutest smile arrives on the kid’s face. He first smiles at the doctor, looks at the arm, and then looks towards his guardians and again gives that beaming and bright smile. He clearly is elated to get the arm and gives a tap from the other arm at the end.

Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Kid gets his first prosthetic arm. Look how happy he is, Mash ‘Allah, while we take things for granted.

Watch the video:

Kid gets his first prosthetic arm, look how happy he is Mash'Allah, while we take these things for granted… pic.twitter.com/ChQrHrHlaw— نورستاني (@Nuristani365) November 30, 2021

Since being shared, the viral video has been viewed by more than 1.5 lakh people and has accumulated close to 20,000 likes and counting. Twitter users stormed the tweet with their reactions and poured affection for the kid and love for the kid’s smile. Netizens were overwhelmed seeing the pure smile of the child in the video.

“My whole heart! Bless his soul,” wrote one user.

My whole heart 😭! Bless his soul ❤️ https://t.co/naPYMgZ91V— Lex 🍭 (@Aalexiak) December 1, 2021

“The best thing I have seen all day,” wrote another.

Best thing I’ve seen all day https://t.co/Lb3oKhNKj6— ST (@st9ine) December 1, 2021

One user wrote, “This warms my heart.”

This warms my heart https://t.co/QQ6EXYs91m— Pats 8-4 (@QuenneilB) December 1, 2021

Another wrote, “Look at that smile.”

Look at that smile https://t.co/zdgX7JD1wt— The Kidd (@Yung_TrizzleMan) December 1, 2021

Here are some other reactions to the adorable video:

i wanna be rich enough to pay for these for the kids https://t.co/JVb7nE3la3— +44 🐐 (@j4v3h) November 30, 2021

His happiness says 1000 words https://t.co/f6WUlYMC0h— EK (@officialedriss) November 30, 2021

Let us know how the video made you feel while we look for the person who is cutting onions around us.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.