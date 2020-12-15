WATCH: Little Boy Gives Twigs to Ducks to Help Build Their Nest in Adorable Video

A video showcasing an act of kindness and love by a little boy has gone viral. In the video, the youngster can be seen helping ducks in a pond build their nest.

The 33-second video clip was tweeted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, which has been viewed close to 16,000 times so far.

The IFS officer captioned the tweet, ‘Help all in building their nest’.

Help all in building their nest💕Shared by Fiegen pic.twitter.com/euH7VsnLsK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 11, 2020

In the video footage, the little boy can be seen lending a helping hand to a pair of ducks who were busy building their nest in the pond. The boy sat by the banks of the pond and handed out twigs to one of the ducks. The bird took the twigs from the boy and swam across to its partner who was busy building their home in the pond.

The short video clip has since gone viral and Nanda’s post has had many users flood the comments section with generic comments like ‘Amazing’ to ones that lean towards life lessons.

‘Wow amazing such a good understanding,’ wrote one user.

Wow amazing 😍 such a good understanding 👍 — Nagachethan B N 🇮🇳 (@BNagachethan) December 11, 2020

Another user tweeted as,‘Very nice, good, humanity Boy, God bless to all of us’.

Very nice, good, humanity Boy, God bless to all of us — peta.shaik. quaja hussain (@PetaQuaja) December 13, 2020

‘Great job boy. Still people are showing interest on animals, birds rather than mobile,’ wrote another.

Great job boy. Still people are showing interest on animals, birds rather than mobile — AppanParige (@appanparige) December 14, 2020

Another simply termed the post as ‘Lovely …so cute…’

The IFS officer is one of the most active people on Twitter sharing videos, posts and related media on the micro blogging site to raise awareness about the country’s vast and rich flora and fauna.

He had earlier posted another video on Twitter with a caption that read, ‘Squirrel asking for water’.

Squirrel asking for water.... pic.twitter.com/JNldkB0aWU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

The video footage shows a thirsty squirrel hovering around a person who is seen holding a bottle of water. The squirrel keeps trying to grab the man’s attention. At the beginning of the clip, the squirrel is seen running around the man trying to catch his attention. The man understands its gesture for help and opens the water bottle and starts pouring water in its mouth. The little rodent gulps down the precious liquid to satiate its thirst before exiting the frame.

Nanda, who keeps on sharing wildlife photos and videos had a few days back shared a video of a daring rescue of a baby mouse by the mother rodent. More recently the officer shared the video of a elephant calf who can be seen playing with its food. He captioned the clip, "Same with all kids.. Messing with the food."

If you haven’t seen what mothers courage is...It rescues it baby from the snakes mouth. Unbelievable.. pic.twitter.com/3u6QD2PAl0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 27, 2020

Same with all kids..Messing with the food.Shared by wildlense. pic.twitter.com/IFB7enodUC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2020

Adorable, isn't it?