Watch: Little Boy Helps Pigeon Drink Water From a Ladle, Gesture Wins Netizens' Hearts

As the mercury rises more and more stray animals and birds will be in need of comparatively higher amounts of water. Many animal welfare organisations suggest that people keep a bowl of water outside their house or in the balcony so that birds can access it easily. In a video shared recently, one can see a boy display innocent kindness and creativity as he provides water to a pigeon sitting near his balcony in an adorable way.

The now viral video shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, begins with a boy extending a steel spoon filled with water to an apparently thirsty pigeon. He is seen doing so from his balcony which is secured by a grille. Initially it seems that the bird is not able to trust the little fellow, but when he extends his hand further, the pigeon is seen drinking water from the spoon. The date, identity of the boy, and the location of the clip are unknown.

Kindness & trust are co brothers…God bless the child☺️Shared by ⁦@Priyamvada22S⁩ pic.twitter.com/6feV79qHEK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2021

As expected, the love and kindness filed video has won the internet’s heart. The half a minute video has already over 36 thousand views. The video liked by over 5500 users, is filled with comments appreciating the boy’s act of kindness and empathy. Some users also mentioned different ways in which people can take care of birds and stray animals especially in summer.

People reacted to the video and praised the little boy for his creativity and kindness of heart. The video was originally shared by a person named Priyamvada on April 6. Her post too got a lot of love from the internet. Many people on her post wrote about how one should learn from a child and be kind towards all beings. A netizen also shared how she recently saved a dog from drowning in sewage. This act of kindness got her a reply from Susanta who lauded her efforts and blessed her. Check out a few reactions of the internet on the video:

Pure love and Kindness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T1s9IEUMfW— Priyamvada (@Priyamvada22S) April 6, 2021

Kids have heart which is kind,innocent, empathetic,nature lover and love filled, while most adults are confused,self-centric and non believers in https://t.co/ckfzVlH4Ln better we remain kids our whole life.— Swabhimani Aawaz (@Parashouram) April 7, 2021

And there are people in my society who object because I keep a bowl of water on the window ledge for thirsty birds.— Jasma Dixit (@JasmaDixit) April 7, 2021

Helping a human or an animal is the greatest gesture of a human being. Stay blessed little hero. — Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui (@sofiahaseeb98) April 8, 2021

The little boy’s kindness of heart is something we all hope to have in ourselves.

