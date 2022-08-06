WATCH: Little Boy Turns Fiery Reporter, Asks Tough Questions on Dingy School in Jharkhand

A video of a 12-year-old boy reporting the plight of his school in Jharkhand has gone viral. The boy, who seems to be a student of the same school, is seen holding a stick and a plastic bottle to “create” a microphone and goes around his school premises, pretending to be a news reporter.

Sarfaraz Khan, a resident of Bhikhiyachak village in the Godda district of Jharkhand, went viral for his “report” on the dingy conditions of his school. One by one, Sarfaraz goes to various sections of the school, such as the classroom and the dilapidated latrines.

He shows the playground which is covered in wild grass and an unfinished borewell that does not have any sort instrument to get the water out. ins He also interviews some students who also go to the same school.

Sarfaraz, while reporting in the clip, is heard asking some pressing questions from the authorities in his area, and the government at large.

The video has been viewed by almost 6.3 lakh people. Users were impressed by Sarfaraz's confidence and style of interacting.

“Nice reporting,” said one user.

“This is real journalism,” wrote another.

One user commented, “Superb ground reporting.”

Many were impressed by the boy’s confidence in the video.

“Sad state of affairs. The pathetic state of our country’s schools” wrote this user.

There were also reactions about the sad state of affairds in the education sector.

One user wrote, “This boy deserved recognition for his efforts. Hope he does not face any harassment.”

Isn’t he brilliant? What do you think?

