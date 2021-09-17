Watch: Little Boy's Adorable Gesture For Disney Princesses Will Make You Smile

A video shared on Instagram page @vanessaguedert that features a young kid’s reaction to a parade at Disney World won everyone’s heart on the Internet.

The video starts off with the visuals of the boy standing on the sides as a parade passes by. He watches the parade movement quietly but what makes the video special is the act of him taking his cap off, every time someone dressed as a Disney princess comes into the parade.

Check out the video here:

It has garnered over 1.4 million views along with 45,000 likes on Instagram. Sharing their reaction to the clip, people flooded the comment’s section with comments for the young kid. While some called him a ‘True Prince’, many used heart emojis to convey their emotions

Still not over his cuteness? Head to his page managed by his mother Venessa. The page’s timeline is filled with adorable clips and photos of young Bernardo - the boy seen in the video.

Another clip from Bernardo’s recent Disney World’s trip showed him dressed as Simba in yellow costume as he greets Mickey Mouse and Minnie at the theme park. Little ‘Simba’ runs towards both the Disney characters and is seen hugging them before revealing his face towards the end of the clip.

This clip received over 22,000 views on Instagram

The bio of the page claims that Bernardo is the ‘Mister Baby Brasil Official’ for 2021.

