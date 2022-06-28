WATCH: Little Girl Does a Perfect Bottle Flip at Baseball Game as Crowd Cheers Her Up

A video of a little girl’s effort to successfully nail a bottle flip has the Internet talking. The incident took place during a baseball game. So much so that the people, present at the venue, stopped paying heed to the game, and cheered for the little girl.

With New York Yankees and Houston Astros having their horns locked at the Yankee stadium, the game was at a crucial point, but the crowd at section 202 had a more interesting tussle to focus on. A young girl was sitting on the bench and trying to flip a bottle. The first try did not go through. The girl almost had it on the second try, which excited the crowd.

It was the third try that did the trick and as the bottle landed perfectly, the crowd in the backdrop erupted in a loud cheer, just like how it goes when their team hits a homerun. The clip was shared by a fan who was at the stadium. The caption along with it read, “This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip.” Take a look:

This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip pic.twitter.com/CxSyGP7OKx — Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, the user stated that the scenario built up while the game, in the bottom of the 9th inning, was tied, with a man on second base.

For those of you that think this happened while the no hitter was active, I am pleased to inform you that this happened with a tie game in the bottom of the 9th inning with a man on 2nd base — Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate almost 2.4 crore views and more than 13 lakh likes. Netizens hurtled with their reactions and comments in abundance.

One user wrote, “Giving children confidence? Mark me a present. Love it.”

Giving children confidence? Mark me present. Love it https://t.co/c49Qbx5d9a — Diyana Chunga (@DD_eeyanac) June 27, 2022

“How fantastic – she will remember that day forever more,” wrote another.

How fantastic – she’ll remember that day forever more ❤️ https://t.co/6uknx1tKZa — Karen (@cheesedoff3) June 27, 2022

This user claimed that the video “wins Twitter,” for the day.

This wins Twitter today https://t.co/47KFt92ikV — Andrea (@Walrathis) June 27, 2022

Another mentioned, “These are the kind of people I need in my life, the energy I want.”

These are the kind of people I need in my life, the energy I want ❤️ https://t.co/nn3DKe7Wk0 — A Basic White Bill ❤️ (@MemBill_14) June 27, 2022

What are your thoughts on this adorable moment?

