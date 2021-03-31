Watch: Little Girl Dozes Off on Stage During Dance Performance, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

The Internet is flooded with videos of little kids doing goofy things which leaves the internet in splits. Their innocence is magical and easily wins people’s hearts. One such act of innocence took place in China, when a little girl dozed off on stage during her dance performance.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip has left the viewers laughing their hearts out as the girl can be seen sleeping in the middle of the stage sitting upright as her partner tries to wake her up. The hilarious incident took place in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province of eastern China.

The video of the performance was shared by South China Morning Post on YouTube on March 26, gaining more than 4 lakh views and 500 comments.

The clip shows a little girl dressed in pink napping while other girls are continuing with their dance steps. Her dance partner sitting beside her can be seen trying to wake her up but the girl seems to be unbothered. “The girl didn’t have time to nap during her lunch break and so she couldn’t help but fall asleep on stage,” read the text on the video.

According to her mother, the little girl takes a nap during her lunchtime but on the day of the show, she could not do so due to the performance, hence, she fell asleep on stage because she was exhausted. Her mother adds she couldn’t wake her daughter even after the show was over.

The video has left the internet in stitches as it went viral, attracting hilarious comments from people who could relate to the little girl and her situation.

It attracted amusing comments from netizens. “This is me while I’m at work,” joked a viewer. “Little girl: My role is to be Sleeping Beauty!” commented third. Another said that her partner must be thinking: this wasn’t what we rehearsed.

A user commented on the video, “When you falling asleep is more entertaining than the whole dance.”

“Everyone: focus their attention to sleeping girl, Dancing girls: Am I a joke to you?!”, read another comment.