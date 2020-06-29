Watch: Little Girl Feeding German Shepherd Rice is the Kindness We Need towards Animals

Children are known to have the purest souls and this video of a little girl feeding a huge German Shepherd dog with her hands is absolutely in line with the saying.

As can be seen in a video shared by a page called Street Dogs of Bombay on Instagram, one can see a little girl feeding rice to a German Shepherd who is bigger than her in size.

Captioning the adorable video the page said, “PURE LOVE The upcoming generations are the future, if we teach them kindness, compassion and empathy for animals we would certainly control any animal abuse ahead. The basics we can try to teach children is to feed animals and try to make them communicate with them”.

The video, which will most certainly fill your heart with love and admiration for the child’s deed, has been viewed over 52 thousand times on Instagram alone.

Netizens have also mentioned in the comments on how adorably the dog is consuming food on being fed by the little human. Many users have shared red heart emoji and heart eye emoji in the comments section to express their love.

A user commented saying, “What a wonderful post to see first thing in the morning this is how the kids should be taught to treat these gorgeous animals” another one wrote, “This is so adorable”



