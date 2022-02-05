WATCH: Little Girl in Tears Over Her Papa Skipping Meals, Says 'I Worry About Him'

Family is one of the greatest blessings one can be bestowed on. The pious love and inviolable bonding that family fosters are what make life a little better for a person. Myriad relationships make up a family, but one of the most special relationships is that of a father and a daughter. Fathers are known to be protective and caring for their daughters and daughters for their fathers. An epitome of this hearty exchange of endearment and reverence is doing the rounds on social media and is melting hearts without fail. We are sure that the video will bring along a gush of emotions towards you as well. So, brace yourselves. The untagged video features a little girl, who can be seen weeping and worrying about her father skipping meals due to workload. The clip starts with the girl’s mother trying to find out why her daughter is in tears. Resisting to spill the beans initially, the girl finally breaks into words and confesses the reason for her sorrow.

The girl says that she is worried because her father works till the evening and does not eat anything at all. “Vo jab dukaan pe jaate hain, shaam tak khaana nahi khaate. Bhookhe hi kaam karte rehte hain. (When he goes to the shop, he works on an empty stomach. He does not eat anything till the evening),” the girl is heard telling her mother. Her mother defends, saying that he eats in the morning before going to the shop, which the girl contends, saying that even though he eats in the morning and at night but his stomach is empty during the day.

This heartening conversation was shared by a journalist who, in the caption, wrote, “Those who find daughters a burden, must watch the video one by one.” Watch the video here:<

https://twitter.com/RaghuvanshiLive/status/1489427106253606916

Since being shared, the video has accumulated almost 20,000 likes and has been viewed by more than 9 lakh people. The video churned a similar sentiment from netizens who praised how special the little girl is for caring for her father so passionately.

The video also derived a reaction from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who, sharing the video, wrote, “Ghar ki raunak, man ka ujaala hain betiyaan. Papa ki laadli, har ghar ka saubhagya hain betiyaan. (Daughters are the light of the house, the light of the mind. Apple to Papa’s eye, daughters are the luck of every household.).”

https://twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1489796788999823361

Actor Raveena Tandon, too, shared her emotions and retweeted the video.

https://twitter.com/TandonRaveena/status/1489512531588939779

The clip garnered multiple such reactions. What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.