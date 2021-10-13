Watch: Little Girl Meets Pilot Dad on Same Flight as Hers, Her Reaction is Priceless

A video of a girl’s adorable reaction after spotting her pilot father on the same flight has gone viral on the internet. The sweet exchange between the father-daughter duo sees the girl greeting her dad excitedly as he gets ready to enter the cockpit. The girl is seen standing on the passenger seat as her mother records this clip. The girl’s face instantly lights up on seeing her father and she shouts ‘papa’ . The father who is seen standing at the door of the cockpit smiles and waves back to his daughter as other passengers continue boarding the flight. “Are you happy to see your father?” the girl’s mother is heard asking in the clip.

The video was shared on an Instagram account created in the name of the girl, Shanaya Motihar. “My best flight till now. I love my Papa. He is my Best Friend. I love spending time with him. And when Mumma told me he’ll fly us today I was just so excited," read the caption shared along with the video.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Motihar (@shanaya_motihar)

The video has broken the internet and has garnered over 2.6 million views along with over 2.7 lakh likes on Instagram so far. The comment section of the post has been flooded by the reaction of users who could not stop gushing over the girl’s cuteness. “Aww so cute,” wrote a user in her reaction, while another one exclaimed that she could not stop watching the clip again and again. The girl’s cuteness had many hooked to the video

A user suggested that taking her daughter on her first-ever flight must have been a proud moment for the father as well and definitely the most special one of his life.

Meanwhile, other users chose to drop heart and other emojis to post their reactions in comments.

What’s your reaction to this bundle of cuteness in this clip?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.