Watch: Little Girl Saves 5-Year-Old Brother Who Got Hung by 'Toy Rope' in a Turkish Elevator

A little girl in Turkey is being hailed on the internet for saving her 5-year-old brother's life after he accidentally got hung from his neck on a toy rope inside an elevator.

In a video recently shared by People's Daily China on Twitter, three kids can be seen inside the elevator when the boy gets his head caught in the noose-like toy rope inside the elevator.

According to a report in Haber Turk, the incident took place in Başakşehir, Instanbul, Turkey. The two children along with another were playing a game when the two siblings entered the elevator. The toy-rope was already around the boy's neck.

However, as the door closed, the rope got stuck in it, violently hoisting the boy in the air by his neck like a noose.

However, his sister did not lose her calm. First, she pressed the alarm button in the elevator and then went on to calmy disentangle her brother from the rope, even as he continued to flail his limbs in mid-air.

Her presence of mind saved the boy's life.

However, though was greatly hailed on the internet, many came down on the incident as one caused by neglect. "What kind of place is this? No doubt the girl saved him but this shouldn't happen at all," a Twitter user from India commented on the video.

"Jesus, how horrible, poor little lad," wrote another.

But netizens were all praise for the girl's quick thinking and presence of mind.

