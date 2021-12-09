Watch: Little Girl Shows Off Insane Dance Moves as Ice Cream Seller Plays Prank

Instead of getting disappointed at the ice-cream seller’s prank, the girl, who had extended her hand to take the ice cream, swings them and steals the show with her dance moves.

Have you ever got disappointed at those Turkish ice-cream sellers, who prank the customers by flipping the ice-cream cones so many times that it becomes frustrating. But a little girl, who instead of getting upset, flaunted her dance moves, and is winning hearts online. In the video, the ice-cream seller is seen flipping the ice cream from her reach, but the little one’s concentration was on the music playing in the background. From the setting, it is assumed that the video was shot in a mall.

The video opens with the girl asking the seller for ice cream. She extends her hand, but as part of a prank, the seller flips the ice cream cone from her reach. Instead of getting disappointed, the girl swings her hands and breaks into dancing. In sync with the background music, the girl steals the show with her moves, as the onlookers enjoy her little performance. The video was earlier shared by Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer.

Later in the video, the ice-cream seller, impressed with her, comes out of the store and sits in front to watch the performance. He also joins her with a few moves and before returning back to his counter, kisses her forehead.

The video was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer. The clip has gone viral and has amassed over 1.5 lakh views so far. “Melted my heart. Such innocence,” Nanda wrote while posting the video. Netizens found the video cute and adorable. “God bless the little champion,” wrote a user, while another said, “Cute child dancing freely and also enjoying.”

Several users tweeted that the little one made their day. “Too cute / sweet. She made my day,” a tweet read.

How would you rate the dancing skills of the little girl?

