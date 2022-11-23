Watch: Little Girl Slaps Puppy To Save Her Friend in This Adorable Video

The phrase, “A friend in need is a friend indeed” is believed universally. True friends are always there by your side under all circumstances. They are not the ones to leave you when you are facing challenges. Depicting such true friendship, this particular viral video will make you laugh and will melt your heart at the same time. The adorable visual clip shows a little girl saving her friend from a puppy’s tantrums.

The short video has been shared on Instagram by an account named Just Fun. The caption reads, “Wtf” — followed by three laughing emojis. The now-viral video opens with two little girls standing on the road with a puppy. The playful pup — in an attempt to have fun — tugs the dress of one of the girls, scaring her. She tries to free her little frock from the grips of the puppy, and that’s when her friend intervenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @just_fun_146

The other child, seeing her friend in trouble, slaps the doggo on its face with her tiny hands. The pup, startled at the sudden outcome, seems to simmer down a little. It wags its tail and snuggles close to the second girl, while the kiddo pats the puppy’s head to quieten it down.

The visual clip has been widely circulated on social media. While some users thought the girl’s action was cute, others were not quite impressed with the way she treated the puppy. “Bestie revenge,” commented one user. “Kisa ka bhacha hai ye,” wrote another.

A third individual was displeased with the video and wrote, “It’s nothing funny. Teach your children how to treat dogs.” “Not funny… Very bad,” commented another user.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1.8 million views and received over 75.1k likes on Instagram. What are your opinions on this?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here