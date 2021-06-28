WATCH: Little Girl's Rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody has Left Netizens in Awe

Music rendition videos either leave you in splits or are extremely soulful and will make your day. An adorable video of a girl singing the popular song by the band Queen is doing rounds on the internet and winning the hearts of people. The video, shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, shows the kid singing the Bohemian Rhapsody. The confidence in the little girl and her cute voice completes the video in all sense. The clip will indeed put up a smile on your face.

Sharing the video, the user wrote that the little girl doing her best as Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today. The clip features the little girl sitting in a pink car seat and singing the hit song. She pronounces the lyrics of the song in her own way, trying her level best to speak all the words correctly. The video altogether is a delight to watch. Take a look at it:

This little one doing her best Freddie Mercury is just what the doctor ordered today…pic.twitter.com/JiE0mEQ71U— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 26, 2021

Shared on June 27, the video has garnered over 6 lakh views and tons of reactions in the form of retweets and comments. The little one’s expression and almost correct lyrics might leave you gushing like others on the microblogging site. While some applauded the kid’s talent, others described how the clip made their day better.

One of the Twitter users shared the full video of the girl singing the Bohemian Rhapsody. What makes this video better than the above one is the headband towards the end.

Another user wrote that the child has been raised in the best way by her parents. “That’s better than 95% of the attempts I’ve heard from adults at karaoke,” wrote a third. Some stated that Freddie would have been proud of the little one.

The child is being raised by wonderful parents!— Wendy Wesley, RN (@WendyJoSchmidt) June 26, 2021

That's better than 95% of the attempts I've heard from adults at karaoke— Jason Perry (@Purrygump) June 26, 2021

Daa woosh daa woosh! LOL thanks so much for this.— Leesa Brown (@LeesaBrown) June 26, 2021

Freddie Mercury would have been proud! Bravo pic.twitter.com/ov6F0w6E7U— 댜ㅣㄷ두 ㅅ무 (@eil_smile) June 26, 2021

Wow, outstanding performance,— Laura (@Perflexed919) June 27, 2021

A few days back, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a British girl performing a ghazal. Her rendition of the gazal Gulon Mein Rang Bharehad left the netzines amazed.

