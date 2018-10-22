GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
WATCH: Little Hanuman's Unexpected Twist to 'Jai Shri Ram' Has Left the Internet in Splits

It happens only in India.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 4:04 PM IST
Image credits: @nihang / Twitter
The Internet is a gift that keeps on giving.

Union Minister for Science and Technology - Harsh Vardhan recently turned heads on social media after he portrayed Sita's father Janak during the Luv-Kush Ramlila at Delhi's Red Fort

And, now, a little boy dressed up for Ramlila has left the netizens chuckling with his cute innocence.

Like every year, Vijayadashami or Dusshera - a day that marks the end of Ramlila and commemorates lord Rama's victory over the Ravana - was celebrated with great zeal across India. Each year, children dress up in fancy, mythological costumes to celebrate the day, either in school or in their home and neighborhood.

This year, taking a cue from this cosplaying tradition, a boy dressed up as Hanuman and was seen chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' on Dussehra. The boy has since gone insanely viral on microblogging site Twitter. However, if you're wondering what is so remarkable about a kid in a  Hanuman costume on Dusshra, here's the catch.

The boy follows up his 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan with popular Punjabi phrase 'Waheguruji da Khalsa Waheguruji di Fateh'.

Titled When Hanuman lands in Punjab, the video was posted on Twitter on Friday and has been viewed almost 50K times.


Everyone who watched the video shared the same feeling.



























