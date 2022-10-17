WATCH: Locals in Rajasthan Organise Funeral For Monkey Who Died of Electricity Shock

A heart-wrenching video of a monkey’s funeral in Alwar, Rajasthan has made the internet emotional. The monkey had died after succumbing to injuries caused by an intense electric shock. The locals held a funeral procession for the 5-month-old animal and cremated it as per the Hindu rituals. According to APN Live, a Bhandara was also organised a day after the funeral in memory of the animal. A video of the monkey’s funeral procession has been now making rounds on the internet. The videos show a cart in which the locals carried the animal for its cremation ritual. The locals also hired a band to play musical instruments during the procession as a tribute to the animal.

अलवर में लोगों ने बंदर की शव यात्रा निकाली – बंदर की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी|

– अंतिम संस्कार हिंदू रीति रिवाज के साथ किया। pic.twitter.com/2POr5J0V3H — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) October 16, 2022

Reacting to the clip, animal lovers prayed for the monkey’s soul and also lauded the villagers for their gesture.

Jasir Singh, a local of Alwar claimed that he found the monkey laying under a tree with no movement. The animal was accidentally electrocuted from a power wire. Upon watching the condition of the animal, Singh quickly came to his rescue.

He began looking up for a vet clinic in the nearby areas. However, with no vet clinic in the nearby area, they had to wait for a few hours before the monkey could get some medical attention. The local brought the monkey back home after medical care but its condition did not show any signs of improvement. Things got downhill overnight and the monkey passed away on Saturday morning.

The locals decided to give the animal a good send-off and organised a funeral procession for him. While explaining the reason behind organizing a funeral for a monkey, Singh stated that the Hindu community in Alwar has profound faith in monkeys. They are considered a symbol of the god just like Lord Hanuman. Hence, people in the village suggested that they need to give the animal a respectable last journey.

