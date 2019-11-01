Watch: Locals Steal Chicken after Truck Carrying Poultry Crashes in Odisha

We have heard the famous phrase - there's no such thing as a free lunch, but people of Odisha turned the statement wrong. In a bizarre incident, people were seen stealing as many chickens as they could from a truck that crashed near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

In the 2-minute-17-second clip shared by local news channel, OTV News on Twitter, people are seen crowding around the truck and stealing the chicken that fell on the road from the vehicle after it crashed. Some people are seen selecting the chicken while a few were seen getting on to the crashed vehicle and pulling out the poultry from within.

In what seemed like a jackpot moment, people were seen carrying chicken in both their hands from the sight of the crash. Some were also seen stuffing chicken inside their bags. The video also shows the driver and the helper of the truck trying to repair the crashed vehicle, while the locals get busy stealing chicken.

Locals steal broiler chickens after the truck, carrying the poultry, crashes near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of #Sambalpur district #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yBwN7t4NdD — OTV (@otvnews) October 30, 2019

Since being shared, the video has received over 2,000 views. It has garnered mixed from users on social media. Here is how people reacted to the clip.

What else you can expect from them, who have learned well to eat free. — Dr.Chandra Sekhar Khuntia (@drkhuntia21) October 30, 2019

Lol... Free chicken... Paak paak pakkao.. @veiledpujarin — Sibadutta Dash (@CullaKalinga) October 30, 2019

Oh god..I thought FUR.. They're all dead chicken ?? — veiled पुजारिन (@veiledpujarin) October 31, 2019

— Purnendu Sabar (@iampurne) October 30, 2019

https://twitter.com/sandeepsamal117/status/1189487993263808512

they say "sharing is caring" that's what they are doing — Dmitri Egorov (@absurd_bouy) October 30, 2019

nice music — Sibananda Das (@Sibananda_Das) October 30, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.