Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Watch: Locals Steal Chicken after Truck Carrying Poultry Crashes in Odisha

The poultry truck crashed but no one rushed to help, instead they ran to steal chicken from the vehicle.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Watch: Locals Steal Chicken after Truck Carrying Poultry Crashes in Odisha
Image for representation.

We have heard the famous phrase - there's no such thing as a free lunch, but people of Odisha turned the statement wrong. In a bizarre incident, people were seen stealing as many chickens as they could from a truck that crashed near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

In the 2-minute-17-second clip shared by local news channel, OTV News on Twitter, people are seen crowding around the truck and stealing the chicken that fell on the road from the vehicle after it crashed. Some people are seen selecting the chicken while a few were seen getting on to the crashed vehicle and pulling out the poultry from within.

In what seemed like a jackpot moment, people were seen carrying chicken in both their hands from the sight of the crash. Some were also seen stuffing chicken inside their bags. The video also shows the driver and the helper of the truck trying to repair the crashed vehicle, while the locals get busy stealing chicken.

Since being shared, the video has received over 2,000 views. It has garnered mixed from users on social media. Here is how people reacted to the clip.

https://twitter.com/sandeepsamal117/status/1189487993263808512

