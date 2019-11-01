Watch: Locals Steal Chicken after Truck Carrying Poultry Crashes in Odisha
The poultry truck crashed but no one rushed to help, instead they ran to steal chicken from the vehicle.
Image for representation.
We have heard the famous phrase - there's no such thing as a free lunch, but people of Odisha turned the statement wrong. In a bizarre incident, people were seen stealing as many chickens as they could from a truck that crashed near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of Sambalpur district in Odisha.
In the 2-minute-17-second clip shared by local news channel, OTV News on Twitter, people are seen crowding around the truck and stealing the chicken that fell on the road from the vehicle after it crashed. Some people are seen selecting the chicken while a few were seen getting on to the crashed vehicle and pulling out the poultry from within.
In what seemed like a jackpot moment, people were seen carrying chicken in both their hands from the sight of the crash. Some were also seen stuffing chicken inside their bags. The video also shows the driver and the helper of the truck trying to repair the crashed vehicle, while the locals get busy stealing chicken.
Locals steal broiler chickens after the truck, carrying the poultry, crashes near Tendakudar in Kuchinda of #Sambalpur district #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yBwN7t4NdD— OTV (@otvnews) October 30, 2019
Since being shared, the video has received over 2,000 views. It has garnered mixed from users on social media. Here is how people reacted to the clip.
What else you can expect from them, who have learned well to eat free.— Dr.Chandra Sekhar Khuntia (@drkhuntia21) October 30, 2019
Lol... Free chicken... Paak paak pakkao.. @veiledpujarin— Sibadutta Dash (@CullaKalinga) October 30, 2019
Oh god..I thought FUR.. They're all dead chicken ??— veiled पुजारिन (@veiledpujarin) October 31, 2019
— Purnendu Sabar (@iampurne) October 30, 2019
https://twitter.com/sandeepsamal117/status/1189487993263808512
they say "sharing is caring" that's what they are doing— Dmitri Egorov (@absurd_bouy) October 30, 2019
nice music— Sibananda Das (@Sibananda_Das) October 30, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar's Praise of Indian Idol Singers Upsets Sona Mohapatra
- After Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Trains to be Cricketer for Jersey
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 31 Written Updates: Fight to Enter Finale is On
- Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More