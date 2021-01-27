Watch: Loco Pilot Stops Train to Move Away Two Stray Cows from Railway Track Near Palakkad Station

The loco pilot of the Coimbatore-Hisar Express is being hailed a hero after he pulled the brakes to save lives of two cows. The train had just departed from the Palakkad station on Saturday when it made the brief halt. The incident was captured in a video by a journalist, PR Rajesh, who works as a cameraperson for Manorama News’s Palakkad bureau.

The video shows the loco pilot stopping the train and then coming out to move away the cattle who had strayed on the railway track. The cows can be seen standing on the track as the Coimbatore-bound train slowly inches towards them. The loco pilot initially tries to shoo away the cows with loud honks, but finally stops the train as the cows refuse to move away.

He then comes out and chases them away from the track. He then climbs back on the train and drives it away.

Rajesh was at the spot when he saw the loco pilot moving away the cows and captured the entire incident on his camera. “There was an event nearby which I had come to cover, it was then, while waiting to cross the railway cross that was closed as the train was passing, that this happened,” Rajesh was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

The TNM also quoted railway officials saying that it was fortunate moment as the train was moving with low speed.

“We are glad to see this video, showcasing the act of kindness by the official. The issue is, luckily, this was a slow-moving train. If the train is at a high speed and similarly some animals stray into the track suddenly, they cannot be often saved due to a practical difficulty,” the official said.