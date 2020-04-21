WATCH: Lola the Husky Cannot Have Enough Belly Rubs in this Adorable Video

When people all over the world have been restricted to their houses and yearning for normalcy, pets have been enjoying the best time of their lives by finding their owners by their side all day long.

A glimpse of this unadulterated love was seen in a viral video recently, where a husky could not have enough belly rubs and kept asking for more.

Shared on Instagram account @Milperthusky, the video shows young husky, Lola sitting upright on a couch and relishing belly rubs. The canine is in such a daze that it falls back only to jump back to its owner asking for more love.

The adorable video has been shared widely across various other social media sites since being shared on April 17. It has garnered three lakh views on the original Instagram video.

The post was captioned, “That fall. Then eyes. Comment below what country you all from!? And what your doing to stay busy.”

The bi eyed husky is part of a social media popular husky clan. It was the latest husky to be adopted by the Manchester-based family. The other Huskies are called Millie and Rupert.

The older huskies have a separate Instagram account, where their day to day activities are shared. Lola has a new account to her name.

Here is Lola with her two other co-inhabitants.

This is Lola going to her new home after adoption in October last year.