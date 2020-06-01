Watch: 'Lord of the Rings' Reunion is Happening at Josh Gad's Show on Youtube

Hollywood actor Josh Gad has released the much-awaited episode of his quarantine YouTube series Reunited Apart. The Frozen star reunited the cast of the epic-fantasy adventure series Lord of the Rings and fans simply can’t keep calm.

Gad reunited the cast of the Peter Jackson’s legendary films which were adapted from the fantasy novels by JRR Tolkien, through video calls and asked all to share their experiences and how it feels like to be a part of the trilogy.

In his introductory speech for the epic show, Gad said, "In December of 2001, this movie and the trilogy to follow would bring with them a level of excitement and anticipation not seen since the days of the Star Wars films".

Speaking about the series, Gad added, "It was a trilogy that would make mainstream words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards".

The reunion started with Gad patching in Sean Astin. The two called up the rest of the people to join in for the ultimate reunion.

Soon after, we saw Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Peter Jackson, Orlando Bloom and others join the video chat.

The iconic entry was by Sir Ian McKellan, who announced his arrival reciting one of his dialogues from the series. He played the famous character Gandalf in the show.

"I remember when we all said goodbye, 30 years ago, that we were all going to have regular reunions," McKellen said.



The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful Hollywood franchises. The trilogy bagged 17 Academy Awards. The third part of the trilogy - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King - received 11 Oscars, including the Best Movie and Best Director awards.





