Watch: Love-Struck Tigers Battle It Out To Win Female’s Love

Ever seen two tigers fighting to win the affection of a female tiger? In a rare incident, two tigers fought ferociously to win over a tigress. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. In the clip, we can see two tigers approaching each other. The ambience was clam until they pounced upon each other. A female tiger was seen watching them from a distance.

Moments into the act, the tigers paused for a minute and took a glance at the female tiger. After an engaging eye contact with the tigress, they again resumed the hostilities. “Two adult males fighting it out for the female…

As expected, the dominant male won the battle & favour from the queen,” read the caption of the video.

Two adult males fighting it out for the female…As expected, the dominant male won the battle & favour from the queen.(From SM) pic.twitter.com/jzhoQ3KHCB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 28, 2022

While fighting, the animals again paused for a minute as the tigress walked towards the other side. The video ended as tigers continued to have a tough faceoff.

So far, the video has garnered more than 15,000 views and tons of reactions. The clip is said to be shot at Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha National Park’s Mukki zone. There are 4 core zones in Kanha National Park- Kanha Zone, Sarhi zone, Kisli Zone and Mukki Zone.

This is not the first time such a video has got the internet talking. Previously, IFS officer Sudha Ramen had shared a clip of two tigers battling it out. In the viral video, two tigers were seen aggressively attacking each other. They were trying to establish their dominance for territory and also impressing a tigress, who watched their fight from a distance.

Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home. Watch https://t.co/MCp1vRXNSH pic.twitter.com/gCqOUwDt4F — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 10, 2020

The internet is full of thrilling animal videos that always manage to give us the chills.

